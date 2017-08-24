Salem’s Millie Estrin, photographed by Jessica Ramey

The Salem Photo League will exhibit a new project, called, Salem Over Seventy, at the Salem 50+ Community Center during the month of September. The exhibit features photo essays spotlighting the unique lives of featured seniors as captured by local photographers.

The Salem Photo League is a collective of documentary photographers who support each other and collaborate on projects that shed light on local issues in Salem, Oregon. The group started in 2011 when photographers partnered with the Salem Multicultural Institute to portray the growing diversity in Salem. Since then, the Salem Photo League has exhibited many projects, and participants gather together each month to critique and explore documentary photography issues.

The Salem Photo League’s goal is to shed light on all the facets of Salem, including those over seventy.

An opening reception for Salem Over Seventy will take place Thursday, September 7th . The exhibit will remain up during the month of September.

Reception for Salem Over Seventy

Free and open to the public

5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Septemer 7, 2017

Salem 50+ Community Center

2615 Portland Rd. NE, Salem