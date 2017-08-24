We don’t usually pick out the big shows; they already get a lot of hype. But, this year has a couple goodies that made us take notice. Joan Jett and Third Eye Blind (guilty pleasure). The fair can be awesome or a living hell depending on what kind of person you are. But, you can go see shows and not have to deal with the crowds, so there’s that. This year’s highlights are Dwight Yoakum 8/25; Joan Jett & The Blackhearts 8/26; Josh Turner 8/28; Kenny Loggins 8/30; Third Eye Blind 8/31; Vince Neill 9/1; Trace Adkins 9/2; Eddie Money 9/4. All shows start at 7pm and are in the LB Amphitheater. You can see them for free with your admission to the fair, or you can go VIP for around $35. VIP gets you better seats, preferred access to concessions (?), a “chance” to meet the performers, and admission to the fair.