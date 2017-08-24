We don’t usually pick out the big shows; they already get a lot of hype. But, this year has a couple goodies that made us take notice. Joan Jett and Third Eye Blind (guilty pleasure). The fair can be awesome or a living hell depending on what kind of person you are. But, you can go see shows and not have to deal with the crowds, so there’s that. This year’s highlights are Dwight Yoakum 8/25; Joan Jett & The Blackhearts 8/26; Josh Turner 8/28; Kenny Loggins 8/30; Third Eye Blind 8/31; Vince Neill 9/1; Trace Adkins 9/2; Eddie Money 9/4. All shows start at 7pm and are in the LB Amphitheater. You can see them for free with your admission to the fair, or you can go VIP for around $35. VIP gets you better seats, preferred access to concessions (?), a “chance” to meet the performers, and admission to the fair.
About The Author
Julie Eaton
Julie was born and raised in Salem, Oregon. She started playing bass guitar in the late 80s and played in local bands Good Question, butterMilk and the Other. She took time off the music scene in the late 90s to raise a family. She came back to bass in 2014 and once again got involved in the local music scene. She plays bass in Marc and The Horsejerks and Mr. Frederick's Production Co. She has been the music writer/editor for Salem Weekly since May 2015.
1 Comment
Events for week of August 21, 2017
This Week Navigation
Mon 21st
Total Solar ECLIPSE Celebration
August 21
Redgate Vineyard’s Great American Eclipse Event
August 21 @ 8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Salem Solar Selebration
August 21 @ 8:30 am - 12:30 pm
Tue 22nd
No Events Today
Wed 23rd
Dina Y Los Rumberos
August 23 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Hank Shreve at Half Penny!
August 23 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sig Paulson @ McMenamins Boon’s Treasury
August 23 @ 8:00 pm
Thu 24th
Acoustic Thursdays at Venti’s: Sig Paulson
August 24 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Amber Sweeney @ McMenamins Boon’s Treasury
August 24 @ 7:00 pm
Essiet/ Cuenca/ Butler Trio!
August 24 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 25th
Dwight Yoakam – Salem, OR
August 25 @ 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Will West Trio at Boon’s Treasury – 8pm
August 25 @ 8:00 pm
Live Music from Jessica Peterson & Nathan Olsen
August 25 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Merchants of Venus at Venti’s
August 25 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Jessica Peterson and Nathan Olsen
August 25 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Ty Curtis Band @ Half Penny
August 25 @ 9:00 pm
Live Music: Scratchdog String Band
August 25 @ 9:30 pm - August 26 @ 12:00 am
Sat 26th
Salem Hemp Festival 2017
August 26 @ 12:00 pm - August 27 @ 6:00 pm
Saturday Musica: Orvil Ivie
August 26 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts @ Oregon State Fair
August 26 @ 7:00 pm
Mandark! Orchards! Luna Vista!
August 26 @ 8:00 pm
Choke The Silence @ PGN Lodge
August 26 @ 8:00 pm
Human Shaped Earth, Niko Martes & Vortex Remover at Taproot!
August 26 @ 8:45 pm - August 27 @ 12:00 am
Big Time at Half Penny!
August 26 @ 9:00 pm - August 27 @ 1:00 am
Northwest Monthly presents: Third Eye Wide Tour 2017
August 26 @ 9:00 pm
Bottle Neck Blues Band
August 26 @ 9:00 pm - August 27 @ 12:00 am
Sun 27th
Salem Hemp Festival 2017
August 26 @ 12:00 pm - August 27 @ 6:00 pm
Big Time at Half Penny!
August 26 @ 9:00 pm - August 27 @ 1:00 am
Sunday Gathering in the Park
August 27 @ 11:00 am - 12:15 pm
Arcane Cellars Music on the Willamette
August 27 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Salsa Sundays!
August 27 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
“Yoakam” doesn’t have a “u” in it, amateur hour.