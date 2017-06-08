On March 2, his first full day in office, Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke reversed an action taken by the Obama administration to phase out the use of lead ammunition and fishing tackle on national wildlife refuges by 2022.
Zinke said hunters were being discouraged from experiencing national outdoors sites and that his move was to “expand access for outdoor enthusiasts and also make sure the community’s voice is heard.”
Oregon has 18 national wildlife refuges and all 18 allow hunting. Lead is a neurotoxin; lead ammunition has been shown to be a significant source of toxic exposure in people who ingest wild game. Eight states already recommend pregnant women and children not consume venison killed with lead ammunition.
Environmentalists, who had been cheered by the Obama action, say spent lead casings poison thousands of birds and animals and that lead tackle contaminates waterways. Mary Coolidge, a specialist in lead poisoning with Portland Audubon notes that “even at sublethal levels, lead toxicity can reduce fitness in birds, impairing their ability to successfully hunt, forage, mate [and] escape predation.”
The risk is high for scavengers such as eagles, hawks, grizzly bears or others eat the scraps left by hunters. When a lead rifle bullet traveling at almost three times the speed of sound strikes animal tissue, says the National Park Service, it expands immediately and loses hundreds of tiny pieces as it continues its journey. Hunters trim away organs and other bloodshot areas filled with these pieces and leave them behind where even a small amount of lead can kill or sicken predators.
Non-lead bullets are sold in Oregon, but generally cost more and are somewhat less available than conventional lead ones.
Zinke’s decision to overturn the Obama ban “rolled us back to the status quo in which we continue to ignore this as a lead exposure pathway, which puts both humans and wildlife at risk,” says Coolidge. “It’s also but one example of the many ways that the current administration is systematically dismantling environmental protections, which is perilous for both humans and wildlife.”
According to the National Parks Service, more than 500 studies since 1898 have documented that 134 species of wildlife are threatened by lead in ammunition.
“There is a basic tenet of ethical hunting that says that a bullet should only kill once, and it should one kill the intended target,” says Coolidge. “Hopefully, as hunters learn more about the unintended consequences of hunting with lead ammunition, they will be moved to make decisions that uphold the spirit of ethical hunting and sportsmanship.”
Some observers, sportsmen and gun-rights advocates were cynical about the Obama action, which occurred on January 19, only one day before the Trump inauguration.
To make a meaningful difference, you need to rely on facts. The moment your argument is shown to include false information, you lose your credibility. That is where the editorial goes astray and misses the mark.
The editorial states: “Lead is a neurotoxin; lead ammunition has been shown to be a significant source of toxic exposure in people who ingest wild game.”
Lead ammunition has NEVER been shown to be a significant source of toxic exposure to people who eat wild game. At the very most, there’s a demonstrated link that suggests an increase in blood lead levels, however, that increase is not significant enough to be considered, “toxic exposure.”
More importantly, there is not a single case of lead toxicity related to consumption of wild game, despite the fact that we have hunted with lead projectiles for centuries. Research is ongoing, of course, and it should be. However, the specious claim that leads the editorial above discredits the remainder of the piece.
It is also misleading to suggest that grizzly bears or other carrion eaters are at any form of heightened risk. It is true that there is a threat to certain scavenger birds. Most mammals, like humans, process metallic lead quickly and efficiently through the digestive tract, with very little uptake. In research on pigs, the blood lead levels return very quickly to normal within days of consuming large quantities of metallic lead, which suggests again that the risk to humans and other mammals is very small.
And here’s the thing…
There is a case to made for hunters to make the personal choice to switch from lead ammo, and if the case is made without misinformation or politically charged language, many hunters are willing to listen. In fact, a large number of hunters are already making the switch, without the need for misguided and heavy-handed legislation. While the science is still pretty solid that eating lead-killed game is not a significant health risk (it’s more dangerous to eat canned tuna… and let’s not even start on fast food), the fact that there is an element of uncertainty is enough for some hunters to switch.
Even more compelling to many hunters is the fact that lead-free ammo can help prevent unintended impacts on scavenger birds. While lead ammunition presents no general threat to scavenger birds at the population level (with the exception, probably, of the California Condor), a lot of hunters are willing to switch simply to reduce their “footprint” and limit the chance of accidentally harming any bird. The evidence is solid. It may not happen frequently, but it happens.
Point being, switching to lead-free ammo is a good thing to do. But it does not present enough of a threat to justify regulatory bans and restrictions. Let’s educate without the fear-mongering and misinformation. Tell the truth. Make an honest case. And then watch change happen.