WSO, a 51-year-old statewide non-profit watercolor organization includes over 900 members. WSO has a long tradition of featuring many of Oregon’s finest water media painters, working in a broad spectrum of styles, and provides educational opportunities both for its members and others interested in the visual arts. The Traveling Show tours Oregon for five months at various locations around the state, and will be featured at the Elsinore Gallery through July. The exhibit includes 20 pieces which were juried into WSO’s bi-annual Exhibitions by noted artist and juror Jeannie McGuire (AWS, PWS) Hours: 9am-6pm, Mon-Fri; 10am-5pm, Sat; Closed Sun. Elsinore Framing & Fine Art 444 Ferry St. SE