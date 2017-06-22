A new celebration is being held this summer. The Englewood Forest Festival will highlight local artists and musicians in Northeast Salem with 40 arts, environmental and educational booths in beautiful, heavily wooded Englewood Park. Activities will include workshops by the Willamette Art Center, Salem Audubon Society, Straub Environmental Center, Marion County Environmental Services and Marion County Master Gardeners with themes related to the park environment.

Family-friendly art activities will include printing making, paper crafts, drawing and clay. Children can try playing musical instruments and participate in relay races. Musicians and dancers will perform throughout the day.

The festival wants to bring awareness to the unique park, part of a remnant forest that predated the pioneers. Englewood Park is home to a large number of endangered Oregon white oaks and is Salem’s first park including designs by Lord & Schryver.

A screening of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest will be held Tuesday, July 18 at 7:45 pm at Salem Cinema to support the festival. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Dress as your favorite character.

Northeast Neighbors (NEN) is sponsoring the festival with support from the City of Salem.

Saturday, August 12, 2017

11 am to 5 pm

Englewood Park

1260 19th St NE

Salem, OR 97301

EnglewoodForestFestival.com