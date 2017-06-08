Sanctuary is more than providing a physical space for someone at risk of deportation. A Sanctuary Info Session for Marion County churches to learn more about sanctuary will take place 6-8:30 p.m., Thursday, June 22nd at McKay High School 2440 Lancaster Drive NE in Salem.

Church representatives will meet to hear from representatives of the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice (IMIrJ), and local faith leaders. Together churches will explore how to participate in the broader movement for immigrant justice and accompaniment in Marion County.

Participants will be joined by Pastor Mark Knutson from Augustana Lutheran Church (Portland, Oregon) who will share about Augustana’s experience of becoming and being a sanctuary church.

In addition, Pedro Sosa from American Friends Service Committee who will talk about the current situation facing immigrant communities in Marion County.

The team planning this meeting is a group of volunteers from the Willamette Valley Resistance Collective that work together for social justice for Hispanic immigrants and people from other nationalities.

Congregations and faith communities are encouraged to come in teams of 2-3. RSVP Requested: http://bit.ly/2r95KMZ/ willamettevalleyrapidresponse@ gmail.com or sanctuarycohort@gmail.com