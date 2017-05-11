If you’re looking for something a little more on the unusual side, this is where you should be. Thollem definitely should be seen. He’s spent the last 10 years touring North America and Europe. He’s played over 1,000 shows and has collaborated with over 100 artists. He’s critically acclaimed and is an insanely brilliant keyboardist/noise/singer/songwriter extraordinaire. Also on the bill is Marc & The Horsejerks. How does one explain this rag-tag troupe of songsters? One doesn’t. It’s one of those, you have to see it type of things. Also staff favorite VortexRemover. What more can we say about this quirky, imaginative songwriting duo? Oh, quite a bit, but space is limited. This is a free show.