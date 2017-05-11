One does not simply ignore when Portland royalty, Rllrbll (pronounced, Rollerball) is in town. It would be folly. Not only does this prolific trio crank out some of the most hauntingly, trancey and instantly beautiful songs, but they’re damn fine humans on top of it. That ALWAYS helps. Also on the bill is Kyle Morton of Typhoon, Orchards and Dancing Plague of 1518 to round out the evening with some gothy darkness. Oh yeah. did I mention this is The Space’s 1st year anniversary show? Well it is. Can you believe it? If haven’t been to the Space yet, I don’t know what to tell you except get your damned shoes on and get over there. It’s magical and everyone here at Salem Weekly is stoked as hell we have this treasure in our city. Happy birthday, The Space. $5.