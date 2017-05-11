Jon Fro is a solid guy and he works hard at this music thing. He’s a huge asset to the Salem scene, so this will be a treat. I’m a little confused why he hasn’t sent me an advance copy of his new CD “Out From Within” that he’ll be celebrating this night (HINT HINT). I’m looking forward to hearing it. Joining him are two more of our faves here in town, Jayson Selander and Kylie Burbank. If you know me, you know I could go on and on about Kylie. What a beautiful voice she has. I haven’t heard Dustin Hayes or Louis Russell – yet. But I’m sure if Jon chose them, they must be good. Bring some money to buy Jon’s new CD and support local music. Donations accepted for the artists.