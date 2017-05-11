Jon Fro is a solid guy and he works hard at this music thing. He’s a huge asset to the Salem scene, so this will be a treat. I’m a little confused why he hasn’t sent me an advance copy of his new CD “Out From Within” that he’ll be celebrating this night (HINT HINT). I’m looking forward to hearing it. Joining him are two more of our faves here in town, Jayson Selander and Kylie Burbank. If you know me, you know I could go on and on about Kylie. What a beautiful voice she has. I haven’t heard Dustin Hayes or Louis Russell – yet. But I’m sure if Jon chose them, they must be good. Bring some money to buy Jon’s new CD and support local music. Donations accepted for the artists.
Julie Eaton
Julie was born and raised in Salem, Oregon. She started playing bass guitar in the late 80s and played in local bands Good Question, butterMilk and the Other. She took time off the music scene in the late 90s to raise a family. She came back to bass in 2014 and once again got involved in the local music scene. She plays bass in Marc and The Horsejerks and Mr. Frederick's Production Co. She has been the music writer/editor for Salem Weekly since May 2015.
