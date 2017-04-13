You don’t have to be in a band to get up on stage and do your thing. It’s a great way to stay in practice, meet other musicians in town, and get used to playing on a stage in front of people. Salem has quite a few open mics and jam nights. I think I’ve tracked them all down, but I’m sure they’ll keep popping up. So here’s the lowdown as far as I know. If I missed some, let me know. Monday: Shotski’s Blues Jam Night • 6 – 10pm • All Ages; Hump Day Jam at South Liberty Bar • 6 – 9pm • 21+; Open Mic Night with Rich McCloud at Shotskis • Every 1st & 3rd Wednesdays • 6 – 8pm • All Ages; Jam Night at The Triangle • Starts around 8pm •21+; Westside Station Jam • 9pm • 21+. And I’ve seen some sporadic jams at Silver Spur and Venti’s downtown. That’s a lot of jam. Spread it on thick…yeah.
About The Author
Julie Eaton
Julie was born and raised in Salem, Oregon. She started playing bass guitar in the late 80s and played in local bands Good Question, butterMilk and the Other. She took time off the music scene in the late 90s to raise a family. She came back to bass in 2014 and once again got involved in the local music scene. She plays bass in Marc and The Horsejerks and Mr. Frederick's Production Co. She has been the music writer/editor for Salem Weekly since May 2015.
Events for week of April 10, 2017
This Week Navigation
Mon 10th
Monday Night All Star Blues Jam!
April 10 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tue 11th
Vinyl Swap at The Space featuring DJ Main Main!
April 11 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wed 12th
Dinner and a Show with Midnight Pass!
April 12 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Breakout Wednesday's w. LeekDaBarber, Gregg Simpson, & More
April 12 @ 8:00 pm - April 13 @ 1:00 am
The Folly at Boon's
April 12 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thu 13th
Breakout Wednesday's w. LeekDaBarber, Gregg Simpson, & More
April 12 @ 8:00 pm - April 13 @ 1:00 am
Acoustic Thursdays at Venti's: Light Treason
April 13 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Cherry Blossom Hot 4
April 13 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jewelia Owens, Lauren Napier, Bleed The Dream live at The Space!
April 13 @ 8:00 pm - April 14 @ 12:00 am
Fri 14th
Bob Bucko Jr., LIVE!
April 14 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Ivie Meziere Foss Trio rocks the Fieldhouse @ Redgate Vineyard
April 14 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Live Music from Shoring
April 14 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
2nd Friday Ceili Dance / Irish Social Dancing
April 14 @ 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Deadcode. Aether Theory. That Coyote
April 14 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Gary Burford Trio at Venti's
April 14 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
2nd Friday Ceili with band Outbound Traveler
April 14 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wire Monkey Mama Record Release Party!
April 14 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Live Music: Chris Jones
April 14 @ 8:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Nash Brothers at Honky Tonk Bar
April 14 @ 8:30 pm - April 15 @ 12:00 am
Sat 15th
The Boomers Spring Fling at Half Penny!
April 14 @ 9:00 pm - April 15 @ 1:00 am
4D Media Presents: April Birthdays Bash
April 14 @ 9:00 pm - April 15 @ 2:30 am
Salem Music Scene Community Website Fundraiser
April 15 @ 12:00 pm - April 16 @ 12:00 am
M69s / Slight of Hand / Jaik Willis
April 15 @ 6:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Media Noche Nightclub (GRAN APERTURA)
April 15 @ 7:00 pm - April 16 @ 3:00 am
Seymour Baker Band at the Fireside Lounge
April 15 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Scott Garred, Vortex Remover, Andi Camp, Brendan Tingue
April 15 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Koz
April 15 @ 8:00 pm
Mrs Doyle Ends Lent in Salem
April 15 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Rockin' The Red Apple!
April 15 @ 8:00 pm - April 16 @ 12:00 am
Sun 16th
Media Noche Nightclub (GRAN APERTURA)
April 15 @ 7:00 pm - April 16 @ 3:00 am
Nash Brothers at Honky Tonk Bar
April 15 @ 8:30 pm - April 16 @ 12:30 am
Rumberos at Tequila Nights
April 15 @ 9:00 pm - April 16 @ 2:00 am
Big Time live on stage at Half Penny!
April 15 @ 9:00 pm - April 16 @ 1:00 am
Rock Candi at Rumours
April 15 @ 9:00 pm - April 16 @ 1:00 am