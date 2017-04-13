You don’t have to be in a band to get up on stage and do your thing. It’s a great way to stay in practice, meet other musicians in town, and get used to playing on a stage in front of people. Salem has quite a few open mics and jam nights. I think I’ve tracked them all down, but I’m sure they’ll keep popping up. So here’s the lowdown as far as I know. If I missed some, let me know. Monday: Shotski’s Blues Jam Night • 6 – 10pm • All Ages; Hump Day Jam at South Liberty Bar • 6 – 9pm • 21+; Open Mic Night with Rich McCloud at Shotskis • Every 1st & 3rd Wednesdays • 6 – 8pm • All Ages; Jam Night at The Triangle • Starts around 8pm •21+; Westside Station Jam • 9pm • 21+. And I’ve seen some sporadic jams at Silver Spur and Venti’s downtown. That’s a lot of jam. Spread it on thick…yeah.