Larry Tokarski began his real estate career in Salem in 1973. Since then he has founded and managed Mountain West Investment Corporation through which he has influenced the development and building of over a billion dollars of real estate. This includes over 1,000,000 square feet of commercial and residential facilities and more than 30 subdivisions. Tokarski has also been involved in the development and building of 47 retirement communities in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, and Nevada.
Not a Salem resident (Tokarski lives in Wilsonville) the developer has invested a minimum of three-quarters of a million dollars in local political campaigns since 2009.
For example, Mountain West Investment Corp contributed 75 percent of the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce’s Build Jobs PAC funding for the May 2016 election. Below you see, Tokarski paid $10,000 to support the campaigns opposing progressive candidates for spring 2016 Salem City Council election, Matt Ausec, Sally Cook and Cara Kaser.
One of his most recent contributions was $50.000 to the Police Bond Measure to be voted on by citizens this spring.
A conservative, Torkarski’s donations reflect his values.
This information provided is public. Go to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website (ORESTAR) and click on “Voting and Elections” and you can find the same.
This list describes $188,000 in contributions, including $10K for the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce’s Create Jobs PAC, paid from from one of Tokarski’s health care companies since 2010.
|
Tran Date
|
Filer
|
Contributor/Payee
|
Sub Type
|
Amount
|
11/01/2016
|
Committee to Elect Rich Vial
|
Bonaventure Senior Living
|
Cash Contribution
|
2500
|
10/26/2016
|
Ron Noble for Oregon
|
Bonaventure Senior Living
|
Cash Contribution
|
2500
|
10/10/2016
|
Lori DeRemer for State Representative
|
Bonaventure Senior Living
|
Cash Contribution
|
2500
|
10/10/2016
|
Jodi Hack For Oregon
|
Bonaventure Senior Living
|
Cash Contribution
|
2500
|
10/10/2016
|
Friends of Laura Morett
|
Bonaventure Senior Living
|
Cash Contribution
|
2500
|
07/01/2016
|
Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon
|
Bonaventure Senior Living
|
Cash Contribution
|
50000
|
03/01/2016
|
Friends of Laura Morett
|
Bonaventure Senior Living
|
Cash Contribution
|
2500
|
02/26/2016
|
Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon
|
Bonaventure Senior Living
|
Cash Contribution
|
10000
|
10/16/2015
|
Create Jobs PAC
|
Bonaventure Senior Living
|
Cash Contribution
|
10000
|
07/01/2014
|
Oregon Health Care Association PAC
|
940694 BONAVENTURE CORPORATE
|
Cash Contribution
|
25000
|
04/29/2014
|
Chuck Lee Campaign Committee
|
Bonaventure Senior Living
|
Cash Contribution
|
1500
|
09/13/2012
|
Oregon Health Care Association PAC
|
940694 BONAVENTURE CORPORATE
|
Cash Contribution
|
25000
|
09/12/2012
|
Tom Rohlfing For Assessor
|
Bonaventure Senior Living
|
Cash Contribution
|
1000
|
09/12/2012
|
Tom Rohlfing For Assessor
|
Bonaventure Senior Living
|
Cash Contribution
|
1000
|
11/10/2011
|
Oregon Health Care Association PAC
|
940694 BONAVENTURE CORPORATE
|
Cash Contribution
|
25000
|
11/30/2010
|
Oregon Health Care Association PAC
|
940694 BONAVENTURE CORPORATE
|
Cash Contribution
|
25000
|
$188,500
Below is a partial list of contributions by entities Tokarski controls (it does not include contributions from limited partnerships, for example).
|
Tran Date
|
Filer
|
Contributor/Payee
|
Sub Type
|
Amount
|
10/23/2009
|
Create Jobs PAC
|
Coldwell Banker Mountain West
|
Cash Contribution
|
200
|
05/14/2010
|
Friends of Jackie Winters
|
L E Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
500
|
10/10/2012
|
Tom Rohlfing For Assessor
|
L E Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
1000
|
12/04/2013
|
Friends of Jackie Winters
|
L E Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
10000
|
09/11/2012
|
Retain Judge Hill
|
L. E. Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
250
|
08/11/2010
|
Friends for Patricia Milne, Marion County Commissioner
|
L.E. Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
1000
|
10/20/2014
|
Patti Milne for State Senate
|
L.E. Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
12500
|
02/27/2014
|
Kathy Goss for State Representative District 20
|
Larry E Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
5000
|
10/03/2014
|
Kathy Goss for State Representative District 20
|
Larry E Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
20000
|
02/21/2014
|
Chuck Lee Campaign Committee
|
Larry E Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
5000
|
04/05/2010
|
Friends of Peter Dassow
|
Larry E Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
250
|
05/18/2015
|
Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon
|
Larry E Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
50000
|
07/09/2014
|
Chuck Lee Campaign Committee
|
Larry E Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
15000
|
07/15/2016
|
Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon
|
Larry E Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
25000
|
01/24/2014
|
Friends of Janet Carlson
|
Larry Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
5000
|
02/10/2012
|
Friends of Channing Bennett for Circuit Judge
|
Larry Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
1500
|
03/16/2012
|
Warren Bednarz for Salem City Council
|
Larry Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
499
|
03/28/2010
|
Bigger Government? No Way PAC
|
Larry Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
2500
|
04/10/2012
|
Dan Clem for Polk County
|
Larry Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
500
|
05/05/2010
|
Bigger Government? No Way PAC
|
Larry Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
1000
|
10/16/2012
|
Warren Bednarz for Salem City Council
|
Larry Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
100
|
10/26/2013
|
Friends of Janet Carlson
|
Larry Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
1000
|
11/10/2009
|
Create Jobs PAC
|
Larry Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
1000
|
03/02/2017
|
Keep Salem Safe dba Friends of Salem Police PAC
|
Lawrence E Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
50000
|
09/16/2010
|
Kevin Cameron for Oregon
|
Lawrence E Takarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
500
|
10/24/2013
|
Kevin Cameron for Oregon
|
Lawrence E Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
10000
|
12/10/2009
|
Anna Peterson for Mayor
|
Lawrence E Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
500
|
04/23/2010
|
Friends of Chris Dudley
|
Lawrence Tokarski
|
Cash Contribution
|
1000
|
07/31/2012
|
Kevin Cameron for Oregon
|
Mountain View Investment Corp.
|
Cash Contribution
|
10000
|
01/27/2016
|
Friends of Laura Morett
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
10000
|
03/09/2016
|
Build Jobs PAC
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
5000
|
04/10/2015
|
Citizens for Marion County Extension
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
5000
|
04/12/2016
|
Warren Bednarz for Salem City Council
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
499
|
04/12/2016
|
Build Jobs PAC
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
5000
|
05/31/2016
|
Friends of Patti Milne
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
5000
|
06/03/2016
|
Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
25000
|
06/13/2016
|
Citizens to Elect Dennis Richardson
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
50000
|
06/15/2012
|
Friends of Jackie Winters
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
5000
|
06/17/2016
|
Friends of Laura Morett
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
25000
|
07/05/2014
|
Patti Milne for State Senate
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
2500
|
08/04/2014
|
Kathy Goss for State Representative District 20
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
4000
|
08/18/2014
|
Patti Milne for State Senate
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
2500
|
10/06/2016
|
Friends of Patti Milne
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
10000
|
10/06/2016
|
Citizens to Elect Dennis Richardson
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
25000
|
10/13/2015
|
Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
10000
|
10/16/2012
|
Working Families for Bruce Starr
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
2000
|
10/22/2015
|
Kathy Goss for State Representative District 20
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
2000
|
10/24/2016
|
Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
10000
|
10/29/2013
|
Friends of Jackie Winters
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
750
|
11/12/2013
|
Kathy Goss for State Representative District 20
|
Mountain West Investment Corp
|
Cash Contribution
|
1000
|
02/01/2014
|
Jodi Hack For Oregon
|
Mountain West Investment Corp.
|
Cash Contribution
|
2500
|
04/12/2016
|
Jodi Hack For Oregon
|
Mountain West Investment Corp.
|
Cash Contribution
|
10000
|
08/25/2014
|
Kevin Cameron for Oregon
|
Mountain West Investment Corp.
|
Cash Contribution
|
5000
|
09/01/2014
|
Jodi Hack For Oregon
|
Mountain West Investment Corp.
|
Cash Contribution
|
2500
|
10/24/2011
|
No More Unfair Taxes Committee
|
Mountain West Investment Corp.
|
Cash Contribution
|
2000
|
10/25/2012
|
Kevin Cameron for Oregon
|
Mountain West Investment Corp.
|
Cash Contribution
|
7500
|
05/09/2014
|
Friends of Janet Carlson
|
Mountain West Investment Corporation
|
Cash Contribution
|
6000
|
07/25/2015
|
Friends of Janet Carlson
|
Mountain West Investment Corporation
|
Cash Contribution
|
1000
|
09/13/2016
|
Keep Salem Safe
|
Mountain West Investment Corporation
|
In-Kind Contribution
|
16000
|
10/03/2016
|
Vote Yes for 98
|
Mountain West Investment Corporation
|
In-Kind Contribution
|
2558.24
|
10/06/2016
|
Vote Yes for 98
|
Mountain West Investment Corporation
|
Cash Contribution
|
750
|
10/07/2016
|
Keep Salem Safe
|
Mountain West Investment Corporation
|
Cash Contribution
|
5000
|
10/24/2014
|
Chuck Lee Campaign Committee
|
Mountain West Investment Corporation
|
Cash Contribution
|
12500
|
06/16/2010
|
Friends of Chris Dudley
|
Mountain West Investment Group
|
Cash Contribution
|
5000
|
10/06/2016
|
Oregonians for Legal Equality
|
Mountain West Investment Group
|
Cash Contribution
|
2500
|
03/31/2014
|
Jim Lewis For City Council
|
Mountain West Investments
|
Cash Contribution
|
500
|
06/06/2012
|
Create Jobs PAC
|
Mountain West Investments
|
Cash Contribution
|
2500
|
07/31/2013
|
Create Jobs PAC
|
Mountain West Investments
|
Cash Contribution
|
10000
|
08/26/2015
|
Create Jobs PAC
|
Mountain West Investments
|
Cash Contribution
|
2000
|
10/27/2009
|
Create Jobs PAC
|
Mountain West Investments
|
Cash Contribution
|
250
|
$532,106.24