Larry Tokarski began his real estate career in Salem in 1973. Since then he has founded and managed Mountain West Investment Corporation through which he has influenced the development and building of over a billion dollars of real estate. This includes over 1,000,000 square feet of commercial and residential facilities and more than 30 subdivisions. Tokarski has also been involved in the development and building of 47 retirement communities in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, and Nevada.

Not a Salem resident (Tokarski lives in Wilsonville) the developer has invested a minimum of three-quarters of a million dollars in local political campaigns since 2009.

For example, Mountain West Investment Corp contributed 75 percent of the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce’s Build Jobs PAC funding for the May 2016 election. Below you see, Tokarski paid $10,000 to support the campaigns opposing progressive candidates for spring 2016 Salem City Council election, Matt Ausec, Sally Cook and Cara Kaser.

One of his most recent contributions was $50.000 to the Police Bond Measure to be voted on by citizens this spring.

A conservative, Torkarski’s donations reflect his values.

This information provided is public. Go to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website (ORESTAR) and click on “Voting and Elections” and you can find the same.

This list describes $188,000 in contributions, including $10K for the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce’s Create Jobs PAC, paid from from one of Tokarski’s health care companies since 2010.

Tran Date Filer Contributor/Payee Sub Type Amount 11/01/2016 Committee to Elect Rich Vial Bonaventure Senior Living Cash Contribution 2500 10/26/2016 Ron Noble for Oregon Bonaventure Senior Living Cash Contribution 2500 10/10/2016 Lori DeRemer for State Representative Bonaventure Senior Living Cash Contribution 2500 10/10/2016 Jodi Hack For Oregon Bonaventure Senior Living Cash Contribution 2500 10/10/2016 Friends of Laura Morett Bonaventure Senior Living Cash Contribution 2500 07/01/2016 Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon Bonaventure Senior Living Cash Contribution 50000 03/01/2016 Friends of Laura Morett Bonaventure Senior Living Cash Contribution 2500 02/26/2016 Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon Bonaventure Senior Living Cash Contribution 10000 10/16/2015 Create Jobs PAC Bonaventure Senior Living Cash Contribution 10000 07/01/2014 Oregon Health Care Association PAC 940694 BONAVENTURE CORPORATE Cash Contribution 25000 04/29/2014 Chuck Lee Campaign Committee Bonaventure Senior Living Cash Contribution 1500 09/13/2012 Oregon Health Care Association PAC 940694 BONAVENTURE CORPORATE Cash Contribution 25000 09/12/2012 Tom Rohlfing For Assessor Bonaventure Senior Living Cash Contribution 1000 09/12/2012 Tom Rohlfing For Assessor Bonaventure Senior Living Cash Contribution 1000 11/10/2011 Oregon Health Care Association PAC 940694 BONAVENTURE CORPORATE Cash Contribution 25000 11/30/2010 Oregon Health Care Association PAC 940694 BONAVENTURE CORPORATE Cash Contribution 25000 $188,500

Below is a partial list of contributions by entities Tokarski controls (it does not include contributions from limited partnerships, for example).