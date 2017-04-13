Larry Tokarski began his real estate career in Salem in 1973. Since then he has founded and managed Mountain West Investment Corporation through which he has influenced the development and building of over a billion dollars of real estate. This includes over 1,000,000 square feet of commercial and residential facilities and more than 30 subdivisions. Tokarski has also been involved in the development and building of 47 retirement communities in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, and Nevada.

Not a Salem resident (Tokarski lives in Wilsonville) the developer has invested a minimum of three-quarters of a million dollars in local political campaigns since 2009.

For example, Mountain West Investment Corp contributed 75 percent of the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce’s Build Jobs PAC funding for the May 2016 election. Below you see, Tokarski paid $10,000 to support the campaigns opposing progressive candidates for spring 2016 Salem City Council election, Matt Ausec, Sally Cook and Cara Kaser.

One of his most recent contributions was $50.000 to the Police Bond Measure to be voted on by citizens this spring.

A conservative, Torkarski’s donations reflect his values.

This information provided is public. Go to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website (ORESTAR) and click on “Voting and Elections” and you can find the same.

This list describes $188,000 in contributions, including $10K for the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce’s Create Jobs PAC, paid from from one of Tokarski’s health care companies since 2010. 

Tran Date

Filer

Contributor/Payee

Sub Type

Amount

11/01/2016

Committee to Elect Rich Vial

Bonaventure Senior Living

Cash Contribution

2500

10/26/2016

Ron Noble for Oregon

Bonaventure Senior Living

Cash Contribution

2500

10/10/2016

Lori DeRemer for State Representative

Bonaventure Senior Living

Cash Contribution

2500

10/10/2016

Jodi Hack For Oregon

Bonaventure Senior Living

Cash Contribution

2500

10/10/2016

Friends of Laura Morett

Bonaventure Senior Living

Cash Contribution

2500

07/01/2016

Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon

Bonaventure Senior Living

Cash Contribution

50000

03/01/2016

Friends of Laura Morett

Bonaventure Senior Living

Cash Contribution

2500

02/26/2016

Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon

Bonaventure Senior Living

Cash Contribution

10000

10/16/2015

Create Jobs PAC

Bonaventure Senior Living

Cash Contribution

10000

07/01/2014

Oregon Health Care Association PAC

940694 BONAVENTURE CORPORATE

Cash Contribution

25000

04/29/2014

Chuck Lee Campaign Committee

Bonaventure Senior Living

Cash Contribution

1500

09/13/2012

Oregon Health Care Association PAC

940694 BONAVENTURE CORPORATE

Cash Contribution

25000

09/12/2012

Tom Rohlfing For Assessor

Bonaventure Senior Living

Cash Contribution

1000

09/12/2012

Tom Rohlfing For Assessor

Bonaventure Senior Living

Cash Contribution

1000

11/10/2011

Oregon Health Care Association PAC

940694 BONAVENTURE CORPORATE

Cash Contribution

25000

11/30/2010

Oregon Health Care Association PAC

940694 BONAVENTURE CORPORATE

Cash Contribution

25000

$188,500

Below is a partial list of contributions by entities Tokarski controls (it does not include contributions from limited partnerships, for example).

Tran Date

Filer

Contributor/Payee

Sub Type

Amount

10/23/2009

Create Jobs PAC

Coldwell Banker Mountain West

Cash Contribution

200

05/14/2010

Friends of Jackie Winters

L E Tokarski

Cash Contribution

500

10/10/2012

Tom Rohlfing For Assessor

L E Tokarski

Cash Contribution

1000

12/04/2013

Friends of Jackie Winters

L E Tokarski

Cash Contribution

10000

09/11/2012

Retain Judge Hill

L. E. Tokarski

Cash Contribution

250

08/11/2010

Friends for Patricia Milne, Marion County Commissioner

L.E. Tokarski

Cash Contribution

1000

10/20/2014

Patti Milne for State Senate

L.E. Tokarski

Cash Contribution

12500

02/27/2014

Kathy Goss for State Representative District 20

Larry  E Tokarski

Cash Contribution

5000

10/03/2014

Kathy Goss for State Representative District 20

Larry  E Tokarski

Cash Contribution

20000

02/21/2014

Chuck Lee Campaign Committee

Larry E Tokarski

Cash Contribution

5000

04/05/2010

Friends of Peter Dassow

Larry E Tokarski

Cash Contribution

250

05/18/2015

Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon

Larry E Tokarski

Cash Contribution

50000

07/09/2014

Chuck Lee Campaign Committee

Larry E Tokarski

Cash Contribution

15000

07/15/2016

Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon

Larry E Tokarski

Cash Contribution

25000

01/24/2014

Friends of Janet Carlson

Larry Tokarski

Cash Contribution

5000

02/10/2012

Friends of Channing Bennett for Circuit Judge

Larry Tokarski

Cash Contribution

1500

03/16/2012

Warren Bednarz for Salem City Council

Larry Tokarski

Cash Contribution

499

03/28/2010

Bigger Government? No Way PAC

Larry Tokarski

Cash Contribution

2500

04/10/2012

Dan Clem for Polk County

Larry Tokarski

Cash Contribution

500

05/05/2010

Bigger Government? No Way PAC

Larry Tokarski

Cash Contribution

1000

10/16/2012

Warren Bednarz for Salem City Council

Larry Tokarski

Cash Contribution

100

10/26/2013

Friends of Janet Carlson

Larry Tokarski

Cash Contribution

1000

11/10/2009

Create Jobs PAC

Larry Tokarski

Cash Contribution

1000

03/02/2017

Keep Salem Safe dba Friends of Salem Police PAC

Lawrence  E Tokarski

Cash Contribution

50000

09/16/2010

Kevin Cameron for Oregon

Lawrence E Takarski

Cash Contribution

500

10/24/2013

Kevin Cameron for Oregon

Lawrence E Tokarski

Cash Contribution

10000

12/10/2009

Anna Peterson for Mayor

Lawrence E Tokarski

Cash Contribution

500

04/23/2010

Friends of Chris Dudley

Lawrence Tokarski

Cash Contribution

1000

07/31/2012

Kevin Cameron for Oregon

Mountain View Investment Corp.

Cash Contribution

10000

01/27/2016

Friends of Laura Morett

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

10000

03/09/2016

Build Jobs PAC

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

5000

04/10/2015

Citizens for Marion County Extension

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

5000

04/12/2016

Warren Bednarz for Salem City Council

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

499

04/12/2016

Build Jobs PAC

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

5000

05/31/2016

Friends of Patti Milne

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

5000

06/03/2016

Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

25000

06/13/2016

Citizens to Elect Dennis Richardson

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

50000

06/15/2012

Friends of Jackie Winters

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

5000

06/17/2016

Friends of Laura Morett

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

25000

07/05/2014

Patti Milne for State Senate

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

2500

08/04/2014

Kathy Goss for State Representative District 20

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

4000

08/18/2014

Patti Milne for State Senate

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

2500

10/06/2016

Friends of Patti Milne

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

10000

10/06/2016

Citizens to Elect Dennis Richardson

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

25000

10/13/2015

Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

10000

10/16/2012

Working Families for Bruce Starr

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

2000

10/22/2015

Kathy Goss for State Representative District 20

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

2000

10/24/2016

Bud Pierce for a Better Oregon

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

10000

10/29/2013

Friends of Jackie Winters

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

750

11/12/2013

Kathy Goss for State Representative District 20

Mountain West Investment Corp

Cash Contribution

1000

02/01/2014

Jodi Hack For Oregon

Mountain West Investment Corp.

Cash Contribution

2500

04/12/2016

Jodi Hack For Oregon

Mountain West Investment Corp.

Cash Contribution

10000

08/25/2014

Kevin Cameron for Oregon

Mountain West Investment Corp.

Cash Contribution

5000

09/01/2014

Jodi Hack For Oregon

Mountain West Investment Corp.

Cash Contribution

2500

10/24/2011

No More Unfair Taxes Committee

Mountain West Investment Corp.

Cash Contribution

2000

10/25/2012

Kevin Cameron for Oregon

Mountain West Investment Corp.

Cash Contribution

7500

05/09/2014

Friends of Janet Carlson

Mountain West Investment Corporation

Cash Contribution

6000

07/25/2015

Friends of Janet Carlson

Mountain West Investment Corporation

Cash Contribution

1000

09/13/2016

Keep Salem Safe

Mountain West Investment Corporation

In-Kind Contribution

16000

10/03/2016

Vote Yes for 98

Mountain West Investment Corporation

In-Kind Contribution

2558.24

10/06/2016

Vote Yes for 98

Mountain West Investment Corporation

Cash Contribution

750

10/07/2016

Keep Salem Safe

Mountain West Investment Corporation

Cash Contribution

5000

10/24/2014

Chuck Lee Campaign Committee

Mountain West Investment Corporation

Cash Contribution

12500

06/16/2010

Friends of Chris Dudley

Mountain West Investment Group

Cash Contribution

5000

10/06/2016

Oregonians for Legal Equality

Mountain West Investment Group

Cash Contribution

2500

03/31/2014

Jim Lewis For City Council

Mountain West Investments

Cash Contribution

500

06/06/2012

Create Jobs PAC

Mountain West Investments

Cash Contribution

2500

07/31/2013

Create Jobs PAC

Mountain West Investments

Cash Contribution

10000

08/26/2015

Create Jobs PAC

Mountain West Investments

Cash Contribution

2000

10/27/2009

Create Jobs PAC

Mountain West Investments

Cash Contribution

250

$532,106.24