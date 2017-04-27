Alex Kruse, owner of Kraftworks Taphouse downtown Salem, doesn’t put on a lot of shows. But when he does, they’re usually amazing. Including this little gem. Gift of Gab (in case you didn’t know) is the frontman of the legendary supergroup Blackalicious: a hip hop duo from Sacramento, CA. Gift of Gab has been praised by critics for his rapping skills and has been called a “walking encyclopedia of MC styles.” It’s pretty exciting to have him performing here in Salem and also that he’ll be sharing the stage with some of our own homegrown talent. AND, there will also be an art showing by California artist Stump One. There looks to be a lot of interest in this show (rightfully so), so you best be getting your tickets soon. Tickets are available at Kraftworks at 241 Liberty St NE. There are 50 pre-sales for $10 – after that $15. Music starts at 8:00pm.
About The Author
Julie Eaton
Julie was born and raised in Salem, Oregon. She started playing bass guitar in the late 80s and played in local bands Good Question, butterMilk and the Other. She took time off the music scene in the late 90s to raise a family. She came back to bass in 2014 and once again got involved in the local music scene. She plays bass in Marc and The Horsejerks and Mr. Frederick's Production Co. She has been the music writer/editor for Salem Weekly since May 2015.
Events for week of April 24, 2017
Mon 24th
Tue 25th
Overlake with Homatawk at The Space!
April 25 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wed 26th
Dinner and a Show with Meziere, Ivie & Foss!
April 26 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 27th
Acoustic Thursdays at Venti's: Rich McCloud
April 27 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Gift of Gab (of Blackalicious) LIVE at Kraftworks
April 27 @ 8:00 pm - April 28 @ 1:30 am
Fri 28th
Reckless Rockhounds Live in the Fieldhouse @ Redgate Vineyard
April 28 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mitch Lies and the Alibis
April 28 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Percy Lounge / Brotherman / TiedToAGrizzly at Venti's
April 28 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
His Name Shall Breathe, SPN, Machete Yard Sale, Flocks Fall
April 28 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Live Music: Chris Jones
April 28 @ 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
HARVEY BRINDELL & THE TABLEROCKERS AT SPIRIT MOUNTAIN CASINO
April 28 @ 9:00 pm - April 29 @ 1:00 am
Westside Station
April 28 @ 9:00 pm - April 29 @ 2:00 am
M69's & The Pumps live on stage at Half Penny!
April 28 @ 9:00 pm - April 29 @ 1:00 am
Sat 29th
JW & The Swamp Donkeys Present: Friends Helping Salem Harvest
April 29 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Bands & Brews to Fight Hunger
April 29 @ 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Showdown
April 29 @ 8:00 pm
Rumours presents Thunder Road
April 29 @ 9:00 pm - April 30 @ 1:00 am
Renee Hill Band
April 29 @ 9:00 pm - April 30 @ 12:00 am
The Meaning of Life: Austin's 42nd Birthday Party Day One!
April 29 @ 9:00 pm - April 30 @ 12:00 am
Sun 30th
Northwest Monthly Volume 30: Twi$tOne, Brady Banks, Watermelon Jones, & MORE!
April 29 @ 9:00 pm - April 30 @ 2:00 am
Rumberos at La Brisa
April 29 @ 9:00 pm - April 30 @ 2:00 am
Blue Evolution live on stage at Half Penny!
April 29 @ 9:00 pm - April 30 @ 1:00 am
Willamette University Spring Choir Concert
April 30 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Okilly Dokilly w/Beatallica at Shotski's in Salem, OR
April 30 @ 7:00 pm - 11:59 pm
The Meaning of Life: Austin's 42nd Birthday Party Day Two!
April 30 @ 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Okilly Dokilly - Beatallica - Black Drag !
April 30 @ 8:00 pm - 11:59 pm