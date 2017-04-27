Alex Kruse, owner of Kraftworks Taphouse downtown Salem, doesn’t put on a lot of shows. But when he does, they’re usually amazing. Including this little gem. Gift of Gab (in case you didn’t know) is the frontman of the legendary supergroup Blackalicious: a hip hop duo from Sacramento, CA. Gift of Gab has been praised by critics for his rapping skills and has been called a “walking encyclopedia of MC styles.” It’s pretty exciting to have him performing here in Salem and also that he’ll be sharing the stage with some of our own homegrown talent. AND, there will also be an art showing by California artist Stump One. There looks to be a lot of interest in this show (rightfully so), so you best be getting your tickets soon. Tickets are available at Kraftworks at 241 Liberty St NE. There are 50 pre-sales for $10 – after that $15. Music starts at 8:00pm.