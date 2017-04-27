Welp, tribute bands seem to be all the rage these days. I’m not sure how I feel about it, but, if you can’t beat ‘em – join ‘em. And, I actually do kind of like these one-off shows. The Space has hosted a couple of these decade, themed nights. This time – it’s the 2000’s. Local musicians will be performing songs by Fu Manchu, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Shins, Arcade Fire, The Strokes, Tenacious D, The Killers, The Mars Volta, Fall Out Boy, Muse, Interpol and Queens of the Stone Age – to name most of them. They’re doing presale tickets for this one, since the other tribute shows have gone to capacity pretty quickly. You can buy a ticket for one night for $10 or both nights for $15 on brownpapertickets.com. I would definitely recommend getting the presales. If you don’t, you should look at the calendar to figure out your plan b.