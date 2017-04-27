Welp, tribute bands seem to be all the rage these days. I’m not sure how I feel about it, but, if you can’t beat ‘em – join ‘em. And, I actually do kind of like these one-off shows. The Space has hosted a couple of these decade, themed nights. This time – it’s the 2000’s. Local musicians will be performing songs by Fu Manchu, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Shins, Arcade Fire, The Strokes, Tenacious D, The Killers, The Mars Volta, Fall Out Boy, Muse, Interpol and Queens of the Stone Age – to name most of them. They’re doing presale tickets for this one, since the other tribute shows have gone to capacity pretty quickly. You can buy a ticket for one night for $10 or both nights for $15 on brownpapertickets.com. I would definitely recommend getting the presales. If you don’t, you should look at the calendar to figure out your plan b.
About The Author
Julie Eaton
Julie was born and raised in Salem, Oregon. She started playing bass guitar in the late 80s and played in local bands Good Question, butterMilk and the Other. She took time off the music scene in the late 90s to raise a family. She came back to bass in 2014 and once again got involved in the local music scene. She plays bass in Marc and The Horsejerks and Mr. Frederick's Production Co. She has been the music writer/editor for Salem Weekly since May 2015.
Overlake with Homatawk at The Space!
Dinner and a Show with Meziere, Ivie & Foss!
Acoustic Thursdays at Venti's: Rich McCloud
Gift of Gab (of Blackalicious) LIVE at Kraftworks
Gift of Gab (of Blackalicious) LIVE at Kraftworks
Gift of Gab (of Blackalicious) LIVE at Kraftworks
Gift of Gab (of Blackalicious) LIVE at Kraftworks
Reckless Rockhounds Live in the Fieldhouse @ Redgate Vineyard
Mitch Lies and the Alibis
Percy Lounge / Brotherman / TiedToAGrizzly at Venti's
His Name Shall Breathe, SPN, Machete Yard Sale, Flocks Fall
Live Music: Chris Jones
HARVEY BRINDELL & THE TABLEROCKERS AT SPIRIT MOUNTAIN CASINO
Westside Station
M69's & The Pumps live on stage at Half Penny!
HARVEY BRINDELL & THE TABLEROCKERS AT SPIRIT MOUNTAIN CASINO
Westside Station
M69's & The Pumps live on stage at Half Penny!
JW & The Swamp Donkeys Present: Friends Helping Salem Harvest
Bands & Brews to Fight Hunger
Showdown
HARVEY BRINDELL & THE TABLEROCKERS AT SPIRIT MOUNTAIN CASINO
Rumours presents Thunder Road
Renee Hill Band
The Meaning of Life: Austin's 42nd Birthday Party Day One!
HARVEY BRINDELL & THE TABLEROCKERS AT SPIRIT MOUNTAIN CASINO
Rumours presents Thunder Road
Northwest Monthly Volume 30: Twi$tOne, Brady Banks, Watermelon Jones, & MORE!
Rumberos at La Brisa
Blue Evolution live on stage at Half Penny!
Willamette University Spring Choir Concert
Okilly Dokilly w/Beatallica at Shotski's in Salem, OR
The Meaning of Life: Austin's 42nd Birthday Party Day Two!
Okilly Dokilly - Beatallica - Black Drag !
