The Mad House. Home to shredded tights, stripes, sweat, blood, glory. And not necessarily in that order.

The Cherry City Roller Derby has been around since 2009, and if my math skills still serve me well, that means CCRD has been around for eight years. After living in Salem since 2010, I finally took the Drive of Noob Shame, having never been to the CCRD Mad House on Madison Street.

I had recently read about their Cherry City Roller Open Derby Recruitment, and finally grew a pair to go and see what the fuss is all about. I had certainly heard of roller derby, had seen pictures, knew of women who were part of CCRD, but I still had no clue as to what this sport fully entailed. Simply put, it’s a contact sport on roller skates. Players live and breathe roller derby; it’s a culture, one that continues to grow in popularity and in number here in Salem.

The Cherry City Derby Girls (their initial name) was first started by the Culture Shock Community Project in 2009, founded by Carlee “Pepper O’Malley” Wright, Ryan “Boss Shock” Rogers, and Ami “Nihilist” Maceira, and, as Carlee Wright states, within two days they had more than 100 women signed up to skate. The first official bout, the Black & Blue Debut, was October 10, 2009, with an epic 2,500 people showing up to witness history.

Walking into the Mad House for the first time, I had zero expectations, not knowing what I’d experience, and having no knowledge of their immense popularity and involvement in the community. What pleased me most was the balance of rough-and-tumble with class and respect. Recruitment night was extremely welcoming and casual, and CCRD Membership Director, “Sassy McFly,” made it apparent that they really do adhere to their mission for female empowerment and community engagement.

I caught up with founder Carlee Wrightto hear more about the roots of CCRD and to expand upon the reasons the derby was started in the first place:

“It was an outlet for women to get together, to learn, to experience, to be themselves, to become something,” Wright explained. “It was a place and a way for them and others who supported the league as non-skating members/volunteers to give back to the Salem community. The Cherry City Derby Girls started because of a love of Salem.”

Wright, while no longer directly involved in CCRD, continues to support the efforts of the League indirectly through volunteering, and is thrilled to see how popular Open Recruitment is becoming. She believes that recruitment nights, such as the one I attended, are vital in order for the sport to evolve and sustain with a constant influx of new members.

With Wright being the godmother of making Salem awesome (seriously, she has had her hand in more community improvement projects than most people realize), it’s no surprise to see that even though CCRD is still a bit of an “underground” phenomena in Salem, it is starting to make waves and make a wider impact in the community, like many of the projects she initiates.

“Salem should feel a sense of pride having a roller derby league such as the Cherry City Derby Girls,” she said. “The league was on the forefront of the sport and has done well establishing itself as an integral part of the derby network, helping put Salem on the map as a place to watch.”

And Salem is quickly becoming a place worth noting on the map. (Pay attention, Oregon.)

If I learned anything from watching the ladies practice on the track, listening to Sassy educate and encourage new recruits to try out CCRD, it’s that Salem’s culture continues to surprise me. While roller derby is a sport, it’s also a way of life for the women (and men) who are involved. Being one of the oldest and most established derby leagues, CCRD provides empowerment for local women, while providing a great athletic outlet for the community to enjoy. It’s a contagious way of life, and one worth supporting for the greater good of Salem’s cultural growth.

I’m seriously considering investing in some skates. Watch out.

Upcoming Bouts at the Mad House

www.CherryCityDerbyGirls.com

Season 8, Bout 9: Panty Raiders vs. Thrill Kill Kittens

Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 PM

Cherry Blossoms vs. Wheat Whackers Junior Roller Derby

Saturday, March 25 at 6:00 PM

Season 8, Bout 10: Rydell Belles vs. Thrill Kill Kittens

Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 PM