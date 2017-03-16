On Friday, March 17 and Friday April 7, Salem City Club will present programs to inform people about the challenges and issues of homelessness in our community.

Meetings are open to everyone with an interest.

Jimmy Jones, Ph.D of the Arches Project of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency and Ron Hays, Director of the Community Resource Trust will appear on March 17 to discuss, “A Profile of Salem’s Homeless Population.”

Dr. Jones has conducted in-depth interviews with members of over 1,000 households living in Salem without housing, while Hays serves as the lead on the development of 180 low – income homes in North Salem.

At the April 7 program, called, “Programs Actively Working to Help the Homeless: Housing and School,” attendees will hear from Andy Wilch, Head of the Salem Housing Authority and the lead on the redevelopment of Yaquina Hall into 50 low income housing units, as well as Kim Lemmon, Director of St. Francis Shelter for homeless families and Melissa Wisner, Director of Salem-Keizer Public Schools STEP program (Students in Transition Educational Program) which works with the hundreds of students known to be homeless.

For more information, and to register, Salem Weekly readers should visit salemcityclub.com.

2017 Salem-Keizer Community Connect

Resource and Health Fair

Tuesday, March 28th 9:00am – 3:00pm Salem First Baptist Church 395 Marion St NE, Salem

Community Connect is a one-day resource and health fair connecting homeless and non-homeless individuals and families in Marion & Polk Counties with services to help improve their lives. There are many different opportunities to help.

(Volunteers are asked to attend an orientation the evening before, Monday, March 27th 5:30 – 7:00pm at Salem First Baptist Church.)

For more information on how to volunteer, please email Arlene at arlenejanssens@gmail.com