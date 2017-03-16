Poems by Franca Hernandez

Poetry opened doors to me for political activism and lately activism brings me back to poetry.

“Water Is Life”, a poem of protest, is my visceral reaction to a picture of teepees on the prairie against a relentless backdrop of miles of snow. The quiet reflection it communicates after a season of violence struck me deeply.

Water is Life

Frozen landscape of protest

Brilliant in its seething purity

A site on which outsiders have found meaning

Like pilgrims we gather at this sacred spot

Where our atavistic memory seeps under our skin

And will not let us go

Here seekers linger gazing on the white horizon

Unmindful of the Artic breath that wants to kill us

Here one is frozen with one’s thoughts

Compelled to ponder

Washing away hyperbole

One focuses on what is important and fundamental

Essential in its whiteness

It strips the unessential

Under the snow there is strength

A muted time to contemplate one’s death

Our bones under the virgin prairie

Content to lie still

Listening with gladness to the padding steps of children

And the flow of sacred water

In the Italian Alps, land of the ancient Celts prior to the settlement of the Lombard peoples, I discovered a small ancient temple within the halls of a monastery. I saw this as a suppressed memory of the Celtic goddess Danu’ and the sacredness of rivers.

The Temple on the Natisone River

The Natisone River flows from the white giants of the North

Gently wetting the shores of lush valleys

Danu’ sits by the river staring into the green waters rushing over rounded white stones

Her thoughts mellow, happy, shimmering

Through the village of Cividale del Friuli the river looks up at glowering dramatic chasms

Pock-marked by time and erosion

The river is lustrous and glacial

It rushes over boulders and churns white

Her daughters sit around Danu’

They sing, swim, dance on the embankment

Musical tunes vibrate off the surface of the Natisone

She dies – goddesses were real women at one time

A temple of flowers, willow boughs and mud was raised to honor her white bones

But the ancients forgetting the soul of the river covered her mortality in marble

Chiseled by skilled artisans ignorant of the sacred place

Larger temples were lifted

Vibrating with plaintive religious voices deaf to the river’s meaning

An echoing medieval monastery now stands on the spot

Within its whispering halls the temple is entombed

Crushing out the sounds

Of the glistening river just below it

Flowing deep with green tears

Franca Hernandez is a writer of non-fiction and fiction, a photographer, and poet. She is currently engaged in peddling her first novel set in 10th Century Venice and the Silk Road in Central Asia.