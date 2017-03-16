Poems by Franca Hernandez
Poetry opened doors to me for political activism and lately activism brings me back to poetry.
“Water Is Life”, a poem of protest, is my visceral reaction to a picture of teepees on the prairie against a relentless backdrop of miles of snow. The quiet reflection it communicates after a season of violence struck me deeply.
Water is Life
Frozen landscape of protest
Brilliant in its seething purity
A site on which outsiders have found meaning
Like pilgrims we gather at this sacred spot
Where our atavistic memory seeps under our skin
And will not let us go
Here seekers linger gazing on the white horizon
Unmindful of the Artic breath that wants to kill us
Here one is frozen with one’s thoughts
Compelled to ponder
Washing away hyperbole
One focuses on what is important and fundamental
Essential in its whiteness
It strips the unessential
Under the snow there is strength
A muted time to contemplate one’s death
Our bones under the virgin prairie
Content to lie still
Listening with gladness to the padding steps of children
And the flow of sacred water
In the Italian Alps, land of the ancient Celts prior to the settlement of the Lombard peoples, I discovered a small ancient temple within the halls of a monastery. I saw this as a suppressed memory of the Celtic goddess Danu’ and the sacredness of rivers.
The Temple on the Natisone River
The Natisone River flows from the white giants of the North
Gently wetting the shores of lush valleys
Danu’ sits by the river staring into the green waters rushing over rounded white stones
Her thoughts mellow, happy, shimmering
Through the village of Cividale del Friuli the river looks up at glowering dramatic chasms
Pock-marked by time and erosion
The river is lustrous and glacial
It rushes over boulders and churns white
Her daughters sit around Danu’
They sing, swim, dance on the embankment
Musical tunes vibrate off the surface of the Natisone
She dies – goddesses were real women at one time
A temple of flowers, willow boughs and mud was raised to honor her white bones
But the ancients forgetting the soul of the river covered her mortality in marble
Chiseled by skilled artisans ignorant of the sacred place
Larger temples were lifted
Vibrating with plaintive religious voices deaf to the river’s meaning
An echoing medieval monastery now stands on the spot
Within its whispering halls the temple is entombed
Crushing out the sounds
Of the glistening river just below it
Flowing deep with green tears
Franca Hernandez is a writer of non-fiction and fiction, a photographer, and poet. She is currently engaged in peddling her first novel set in 10th Century Venice and the Silk Road in Central Asia.