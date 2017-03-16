The list of things wrong with the modern food system is a long one. Pesticides, soil depletion, processing are just a few problems with the way crops are grown and food makes it way to stores and dinner tables.

But two Portland filmmakers set out to harvest a different message, to present stories of hope in two very different settings – the agriculturally-rich Willamette Valley and an inner city neighborhood where drive-by shootings are common.

Filmmakers Elaine Velazquez and Barbara Bernstein show change is possible and empowering in “Gaining Ground,” the subject of this month’s Salem Progressive Film Series.

For Bernstein, an award-winning radio documentary producer, the point is short and sweet. Growing sustainable, organic food in a backyard, a community garden or a large farm is a revolutionary act, she said.

“When you look at the direction of the food system you see that the means of production and the products themselves are controlled by a few companies and people have little control,” Bernstein said.

“When we take back our food system and we grow our own food and we support our local farmers we make our own choices. We take our power back,” she added.

The issue is of particular importance in the Willamette Valley and in Marion and Polk counties where thousands of farmers grow a myriad of crops, and residents have plenty of local food options.

But there’s trouble on the horizon for the valley’s family farms, Bernstein said.

“There’s a big land grab going on in the valley now. There’s a lot of outside money driving local farmers off the land. The small family farmer is really an endangered species,” Bernstein said.

A 2015 Community Food Assessment by the Marion Polk Food Share shares that sentiment, reporting decreases in both the number of farms and in acreage of land being farmed in Marion and Polk counties.

Filmed over five years, “Gaining Ground,” tells how two Oregon farm families went against the grain and took up organic farming. They found the path difficult, at times, but also sustaining and gratifying.

Interspersed between the farmers’ stories is the powerful tale of Urban Tilth, a large network of community gardens in Richmond, California, a city struggling with crime, poverty, racism and environmental injustice.

Organic farming didn’t come easily for one Oregon farmer. It took Willow Coberly years to convince her husband Harry Salford to try it on their large farm in Brownsville.

Over time, the couple converted acres of conventional grass seed to organic grains and seeds and also added a milling operation. Their biggest customer is Nature Bake organic bread line.

A huge threat to the integrity of their crops is GMOs or genetically modified organisms, crops that have had their DNA altered. The discovery of GMO crops in eastern Oregon nearly drove the Willowgreen Farm out of business.

The Hertel family in the Tualatin Valley took to organic farming after government regulations forced them to sell their dairy cows. Vicki and Charlie’s son Chris is the fifth generation to operate the farm.

Almost by chance they took a load of vegetables to a Portland farmers market one day and were amazed when they sold out. They recognized a strong market and set out to develop an organic farm, paying special attention to crop rotation and finding ways to control insects and diseases without pesticides and chemicals.

In the film, Vicki says she especially appreciates knowing her customers by their first names and assuring that they have fresh, healthy food in their pantries.

Besides the farmers markets, the family also sells through Community Supported Agriculture (CSAs,) a popular method to buy directly from farmers.

At the March 21 showing in Salem, both filmmakers and the Oregon farmers featured in the film will be on hand to talk after the movie.

In the lobby film-goers will get a chance to meet local farmers and sign up for CSAs. Keeping Willamette Valley’s farms strong and healthy will take work on everyone’s part, Bernstein said. “It’s going to take a lot of creativity on the parts of a lot of people who want to reclaim their local food system.”

Gaining Ground

Salem Progressive Film Series

Guest speakers & audience discussion follow

Speakers include: Filmmakers Elaine Velazquez and Barbara Bernstein, Sungold Farms family members Vicki, and Chris Hertel, and Greenwillow Grains husband-and-wife team Harry Salford and Willow Coberly.

Tuesday, March 21, 7 p.m.

The Grand Theater

191 High St. NE, Salem

(503) 881-5305

salemprogressivefilms.net