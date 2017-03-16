In just an few short years, state legal cannabis has come a very long way, very quickly. It was just 2013 when the Oregon legislature passed House Bill 3460 to legalize medical cannabis dispensaries.Medical dispensaries began licensing in Oregon, in March of 2014. The legislature gave local government control, via Senate Bill 1531, over time, place and manner restrictions affecting how these businesses could operate within local municipalities. Here in Salem, a medical marijuana committee was formed, with representatives from the city council, neighborhood associations,the police department, Salem Keizer School District and industry stakeholders. The ink was barely dry on the new Salem medical marijuana ordinance when Measure 91 was passed by 56% of the voters of Oregon in November 2014.

This past March 13th, the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce held a Forum Speaker Series Luncheon at the downtown convention center, on “ Marijuana in Oregon”. A large turnout was present to hear Rob Bovett, Legal Counsel of the Association of Oregon Counties and Sam Chapman of New Economy Oregon Speak on the subject. The Salem Chamber’s host speaker used adjectives such as “confusing, amazing, and surreal” to describe our new industry. Trying to break through the stigma of the past, he endevored to “talk out loud” on the subject.

In attendance was Dan Clem, Chamber President and also Chuck Bennett our new Salem Mayor. Both men sat on the city council and voted for our early medical marijuana ordinance here in Salem. Men whose vision early on, saw the potential of the new industry here in Oregon to bring jobs and revenues to the city and to serve a medical community that was hopeless in the face of an opioid epidemic and seeking an alternative form of pain medicine.This early ordinance also gave hope to parents of children suffering from seizures, for whom early studies show cannabis CBD has great effect. But, alas, the legalization of retail cannabis in Oregon came at the hands of the voters. Thereby the city was then charged with time, place and manner restrictions at the local level. Now, many cannabis businesses have sought out the city of Salem as well as Polk County for their operating ordinances containing fewer restrictions.

During the question and answer period Theresa Haskins, Chamber past president and Business Markets Manager for Portland General Electric, pointed out that they had roughly 300 new construction projects, mostly for cannabis grow sites. She also voiced concerns regarding rural power infrastructure and a necessity to work with the new industry to assure that electrical concerns are addressed. The newly formed Resource Innovation Institute is working with commercial cannabis growers to alleviate these concerns and create sustainable policies for cannabis businesses in regards to water and power.

When the host speaker asked the attendees if they would like to hear more on the subject it appeared that about half of the hands went up. I hope those that didn’t raise their hands will open their ears to the contemporary conversation on cannabis. Bridging the gap between our new industry and the more traditional business community within the chamber ranks will take time and good communication. Back in June 2014, although I was invited to speak at a chamber meeting regarding cannabis, cannabis businesses were not welcome to join the chamber. Today many chamber members want to learn how to interface with our industry and gain new market potential. Ancillary businesses such as insurance providers, real estate professionals, staffing agencies, legal and accounting services as well as business consulting are all being sought after by our new industry.

Rob Bovett noted that although the revenues from marijuana taxes have far exceeded the original estimates, Oregon has serious budget issues that will be helped, but certainly not solved by the new marijuana taxes. Moving forward and making new alliances such as the Salem Chamber will help our industry and our community move into a future that is very promising for Oregon. As both invited speakers pointed out, Oregon is well positioned to become a leading exporter of cannabis products to the rest of the country and the world. So let’s continue to keep an open dialogue and an open mind to the new opportunities on the horizon. Education and communication are key to understanding our new industry. I hope more members of the business community will seek understanding of how to interface with our industry in a positive way, putting behind us the old “Reefer Madness” images and replacing them with a new vision of serious business entrepreneurs who seek to enhance the business community with professionalism and great pride in our accomplishments so far.

Margo Lucas is the owner of West Salem Cannabis and Cowgirl Cannabis. A believer in good communication and education, Lucas has advocated for the industry at city, county and state levels.