O! Salem music scene, I love thee. Let me count the ways: New venues opening their doors to live music, touring bands are increasingly no longer skipping over us and more and more new bands are cropping up. Many of these new bands are young’ins. The next generation is getting their footing and putting out some terrific stuff. Actually, most of these younger bands aren’t “new” at all. They’ve been playing parties, house shows and private events for a while; they exist where they can, because they’re not old enough to play in the clubs. Which reminds me that Salem still has a way to go in the all-ages venue category. But even with that limitation, these bands have thrived and matured, thank goodness.

One such band is Adieu Caribou. Andy Alvarez is the founding member and vocalist/guitarist in this melodic-indie-pop joint. There are six members, and I actually got to sit down with all of them – not an easy task, scheduling wise. Andy is joined by Christopher McFetridge on guitars, Cara McFetridge on trumpet, Jeremiah Mulder on bass, Lydia Graber on keyboards and Jon Garcia on drums.

It started for Andy early in high school. He bought a guitar and wrote a song to impress a girl (Aww!) It didn’t work (aww). So he put it down. But music wasn’t finished with him yet. He picked it back up his junior year and also played bass in Ghost Tapes and The Madrigals, and drums in Sunbeams & Bearhugs. A multi-instrumentalist. In an effort to give underage folks a place to go, he curated all-ages shows at his mom’s dance studio. One show of note featured Portland’s now wildly popular Strfkr and Typhoon. Soon Andy had sold over 200 tickets, so it was moved to The Grand Theater. He was still in his teens – impressive.

He formed Adieu Caribou in 2012, which took many forms, as growing bands usually do. They put out two albums and had a pretty solid line-up. In early 2016, the band had a show scheduled at The Wandering Goat in Eugene, when the drummer quit the same day as the show. (Drummers!) That very day, Andy ran into his old friend, Jon Garcia, who noticed Andy was bummed. Jon offered, “I play drums.” They had one rehearsal before the show, and I’m happy to report they pulled it off. In August of 2016, their trumpet player, Matthew Mischke had to bow out in the middle of recording. That’s when Cara stepped in and filled the void beautifully. That brings us to right now.

Adieu Caribou is releasing their self-produced third LP, What Was, What Is, What Could Have Been. I get the feeling Andy might be a bit of a romantic (see above about the guitar) so I think this title is fitting for the album. He sings of loves, lost loves, and what could have been. The songs are full wall-of-sound indie pop/rock. But there are also quiet interludes that make way for Cara’s soaring trumpet lines, that punctuate the vocal melodies nicely. Matthew Mischke does play trumpet on a few songs as well. Also, be sure and check out their sweet DIY video for “Xoxoxo,” off the new album. See it on their Facebook page. Give em a like, too.

They’ll be celebrating their new release next Friday, March 24th at the Dance Hall at 241 State Street. Opening is The Shifts, a garage rock band from Eugene who also recently released an album. Adieu Caribou will be playing their new album all the way through. It’s an all-ages show and it’s free. I encourage you to check out the younger set coming on the scene. They’re bringing great energy and of course, great music.

PS. I Do Care About You was Andy’s first idea for the band name. Someone told him it was too dorky, so he played with words and voilà: Adieu Caribou. Aww.