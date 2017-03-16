A healthy baby is all any new parent asks for. Ten fingers, ten toes. But what happens when a new baby is less than perfect? What happens when a potential adoptive newborn is born… damaged? Can the adoptive parents simply give it back? What if they haven’t signed the paperwork yet? Those are the questions posed by Emma’s Child, at Pentacle Theatre, directed by Joe Silva.

Written by Kristine Thatcher, Emma’s Child premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 1995, and is produced at Pentacle by the Virginia Choate Endowment Fund, dedicated to “socially conscious and progressive causes.”

The story follows two adoptive parents who failed to conceive some fifteen years earlier and have entered into an adoption agreement with a teenage mother. However, the child—Robin—is born with hydrocephalus (a severe condition in which fluid accumulates in the brain) and a poor prognosis. The potential father, Henry, begs out of the deal, while the potential mother, Jean, falls more and more in love with the struggling infant. As a subplot, family friends Franny and Sam work through a dissolving marriage. There is some play with time as the narrative moves back-and-forth in time, but it is easy enough to catch on.

In its best moments, the play raises deep questions about the nature of compassion. From a disabilities studies perspective, every moment of every life has value—no matter how many tubes or beeping alarms come with it. There is no marginal utility when it comes to life. Jean only knows that she loves this child. Henry is only trying to save himself and Jean from pain, in this case, emotional pain based on past traumas. Both are very natural, very human reactions.

The performances serve the story well. Holly Giesbrecht carries the show as Jean. At times bright and optimistic, at times distraught, she easily conveys Jean’s compassion for the young Robin. Michael Collins grapples with moral ambiguity as Henry (aka, Hal)—no irony is lost in that Collins was most recently seen as the mentally challenged Lenny in Of Mice and Men. Everyone in the cast of eleven does well at their job. I might add—yay for women in the cast! Even better, yay for a female playwright! More of this, please.

The play itself is not perfect. It is rather talky, with one too many long speeches, which are sometimes a bit too presentational. The subplot between the family friends adds thematic layers and functionally gives Jean and Hal people to talk to, but I found it a bit of a distraction. The ending, however, is moving and effective. Live theatre is exactly the place to explore such philosophical questions. Emma’s Child plays through March 25.